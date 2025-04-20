Mark Vicelles set for Japan debut fight on May 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated flyweight Mark Vicelles is set to begin a new chapter in his boxing career as he makes his debut in Japan on May 18 in Fuji.

Now managed and promoted by a Japanese boxing outfit, Vicelles will step into the ring for an eight-round co-main event bout against Chinese fighter Xiang Li. The fight is part of a card promoted by Suruga Danji Promotions.

This will be Vicelles’ first international appearance under his new team since parting ways with Cebu-based Omega Boxing Gym earlier this year.

The 29-year-old native of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, relocated to Japan in December 2023 in hopes of reviving his once-promising career, which hit a major roadblock after a technical decision loss to PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Regie Suganob in their IBF light flyweight title eliminator. That defeat, held in Bohol, ended Vicelles’ unbeaten run.

Since then, Vicelles has bounced back with back-to-back tune-up victories in Cebu, stopping both Ronald Alapormina and Albert Francisco in convincing fashion.

He enters his Japan debut with a solid professional record of 19 wins, one loss, one draw, and 11 knockouts.

He is also currently rated No. 13 in the IBF’s flyweight division.

Xiang Li, meanwhile, holds a 9-3-2 (win-loss-draw) record with four knockouts.

He is no stranger to Filipino fighters, though not with favorable results.

In his most recent bout last December in Bangkok, Thailand, he dropped a unanimous decision to Cebuano Arvin John Paciones. He also previously suffered defeats at the hands of Filipino boxers Jonathan Almacen and Miel Fajardo.

