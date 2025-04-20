Cebu runners shine in Bukidnon International Marathon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Runners from Cebu headed by Spectrum Runners stamped their class at the Bukidnon International Marathon held on Sunday, April 20, in Malaybalay City, with several of their elite members dominating various race categories.

Leading the charge was reigning Cebu Marathon 42-kilometer champion Florendo Lapiz, a proud native of Bukidnon.

Lapiz, who also topped last year’s Milo Marathon NCR leg, returned home to claim victory in the men’s 42k full marathon, finishing with an impressive time of 2 hours and 36 minutes.

He wasn’t alone on the podium as his Spectrum teammates also delivered stellar performances.

Veteran Cebuana marathoner Lizane Abella ruled the women’s 21k half marathon, while Ricky Moncano Organiza topped the men’s division of the same category.

Adding to Spectrum’s medal haul was Fodin Vilchez, who dominated the 19–29 age group of the 42k full marathon with a solid time of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, Cebu’s rising star Artjoy Torregosa secured second overall in the women’s 42k category.

She once again trailed behind 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Christine Hallasgo, who bagged the top spot.

Their rivalry mirrored the results of last month’s SM2SM Run, where Hallasgo also finished first and Torregosa settled for second.

Former University of San Carlos (USC) standout Shine Cardona also delivered a strong performance, clinching second place in the women’s 5-kilometer race.

