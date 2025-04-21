NBA: Thunder make history, bury Grizzlies by 51 points, take Game 1

LOS ANGELES, United States — The Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 on Sunday, grabbing the most lopsided game-one win in NBA playoff history as reigning champions Boston opened the post-season with a victory over Orlando.

The Thunder’s 51-point margin of victory in their Western Conference first-round opener was even more remarkable given that Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his statistically worst performance of the season — managing just 15 points, five assists and three rebounds.

But all of Oklahoma City’s starters scored in double figures with Jalen Williams providing 20 points along with six assists and Aaron Wiggins put up 21 points off the bench.

The win was the fifth largest ever in NBA playoff history and also a franchise record.

“We played to our identity,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the Thunder took a stranglehold on the contest with a 23-2 scoring run to open the second quarter.

“We were who we were all year in those minutes, and it’s going to be the key to our success — just be the true who we are.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams both said the Thunder’s big scoring runs all started with defense.

“Usually if you can get stops it opens up a lot of stuff,” Williams said.

Having topped the West with the best record in the league in the regular season, OKC had time to get ready for the playoffs while the Grizzlies fought their way in via the play-in tournament.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant finished with 17 points as he and his teammates were suffocated by the Thunder defense led by Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Memphis scored just 36 points in the first half, and fared little better in the second.

“We’ll never play that bad again,” Morant vowed, promising the team could regroup in time for game two on Tuesday.

“If we win Tuesday, the series is one-one. This game won’t matter,” Morant said.

