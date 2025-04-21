Electricity-saving tips to help you cut power costs this summer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With residential rates of electricity in Metro Cebu is expected to go up this summer, consumers are encouraged to adopt energy saving measures to help them cut electric costs.

Distributor Visayan Electric recommends the following tips to save costs on electricity.

These are:

Set air conditioners to 25°C or higher and use electric fans to circulate cool air.

Ensure rooms are properly sealed to prevent cool air from escaping.

Avoid frequent opening of refrigerator doors, which lets warm air in and forces the appliance to work harder.

Unplug appliances when not in use, as many devices consume electricity even in standby mode.

Use natural ventilation when possible, especially during early mornings and late evenings when the outside temperature is lower.

Do laundry and ironing at night or during off-peak hours to reduce load during peak demand times.

Electricity consumers in Metro Cebu are encouraged to apply these tips so that they could at least cut on electricity costs when the higher rates reflect on their electricity bills this summer.

This as distributor Visayan Electric announced on Monday, April 21 that there would be a P1.14 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) increase in residential rates, bringing the total residential rate to P11.78/kWh.

To illustrate, a household consuming 200 kWh can expect an increase of P228 on their monthly bill.

The new rates will be reflected on their April and May billing.

Visayan Electric cited the increase in Wholesale Eletricity Spot Market (Wesm), the global trading platform dedicated to buying and selling electricity, as the primary reason behind the recent increase in power rates.

“While we understand that any increase in electricity rates can be burdensome, this adjustment is a result of market dynamics beyond our control,” said Raul Lucero, president and chief operating officer of Visayan Electric in a statement.

Aside from that, the rates increase also coincides with the summer season, which the utility firm expects a surge in power demand due to the hot and humid weather all throughout April and May.

The state weather bureau forecasts heat index temperatures to reach ‘extreme caution to dangerous’ categories for this summer, and may reach up to 42 degrees Celsius.

“As temperatures climb, we naturally turn to cooling appliances to make our homes livable. But we must also be conscious of our energy use to avoid bill shock at the end of the month,” Lucero said.

Visayan Electric covers the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga, and the towns of Consolacion, Liloan, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.

