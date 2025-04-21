‘Naked man on toilet bowl stunt’ spells trouble for 2 content creators

BUTUAN CITY – Two content creators in Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte are facing alarm and scandal charges after staging a disruptive public stunt that authorities say compromised public safety and negatively impacted the city’s reputation.

In a statement released on Monday, the Cabadbaran City Police Station detailed how the actions of the content creators obstructed traffic flow and disturbed both residents and travelers.

On April 19, vloggers Johnreil Alibio and Elton Wen Lara placed a toilet bowl in the middle of a traffic light intersection in Barangay Mabini, creating an immediate hazard.

Subsequently, Alibio sat naked on the toilet bowl for several minutes while Lara filmed the scene, which they intended to use for online content.

The resulting video was later posted and widely circulated on their social media page, “CBR BOYS.” Following their arrest on Saturday evening, criminal charges are now being prepared against both Alibio and Lara.

The Cabadbaran police emphasized that the vloggers’ content raised significant concerns regarding the inappropriate and irresponsible use of social media, particularly as it jeopardized public safety.

“We fully respect the right to freedom of expression and support the responsible use of social media platforms,” the police noted.

The police also urged all content creators to exercise caution, maintain respect for the law and public order, and adhere to existing regulations when creating and sharing content online.

The controversial content has since been removed from the vloggers’ online page. In a recent post, Alibio and Lara apologized to netizens and the local government. (PNA)

