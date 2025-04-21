Travelers to pay more as CAAP raises passenger service fees

MANILA, Philippines – Airline passengers are set to pay higher service charges, according to a memorandum issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) ahead of the summer season when travel demand usually picks up.

In a memorandum circular signed on Apr. 4, CAAP noted that the passenger service charge (PSC) for international flights will rise to P900 from the current P550.

For domestic flights, passengers will have to pay P350 if they are departing from international airports; P300, principal class 1 airports; P200, principal class 2 airports; and P100, community airports.

PSC for domestic flights is currently at P200.

“Any passenger refusing or failing to pay the required passenger service charge shall be prevented from boarding the aircraft,” the circular said.

All passengers must pay except children below two years old, transit passengers, overseas Filipino workers going abroad and passengers who were denied entry.

CAAP Memorandum Circular 019-2025, which covers all airports under the agency, is set to take effect 15 days after publication in two newspapers of general circulation.

CAAP is yet to say exactly when these new charges will take effect, but should be soon.

