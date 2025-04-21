Gwen sues netizens for cyberlibel over viral ‘corruption’ claims

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The camp of Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has filed no less than 10 counts of cyberlibel against two netizens for accusing her and some of her family members of being “corrupt, extortionists, and abusive.”

Garcia’s legal counsel announced on Monday, April 10, that cyberlibel complaints were lodged against Michael Cano (username: Deen Chase) and Efren Omayan (Dong Efren) for allegedly spreading false claims about her and her family.

The cases were filed before the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), according to Atty. Alex Avisado, lead counsel for Garcia.

“Itong mga attacks na ito against Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia are personal attacks,” Avisado told members of the media during a press conference broadcast live on social media.

(These attacks against Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia are personal attacks.)

The posts in question recently went viral on social media, accusing members of the Garcia family of allegedly abusing their power to extort and engage in corrupt activities.

These included allegations of unexplained wealth, the purchase of a $10-million yacht, and alleged attempts to take over mining sites, cement factories, and piggeries in Cebu.

As of Monday, the post had garnered over 5,200 reactions and had been shared more than 3,100 times.

Avisado dismissed the claims as lies, adding that those who perpetuated and spread such “fake news” had already crossed the line of “freedom of expression.”

Cano and Omayan have yet to respond to this development as of this report. /clorenciana

