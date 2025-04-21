Meet Joana Abangan: The heart behind Solea’s operational brilliance

At the heart of Solea’s remarkable rise in Cebu’s competitive hospitality scene is a woman whose journey began on an unexpected path, one that would ultimately shape her into a cornerstone of the brand’s success.

With Joana at the helm of operations, Solea is more than just a resort—it’s a story built on passion, people, and purpose.

For nearly a decade, Joana Flor Abangan has carved out an inspiring career in the industry, marked by resilience, dedication, and visionary leadership. Now serving as Director of Operations, Joana started with Solea when it was a modest 63-room resort. Today, the brand has expanded to over 700 rooms across its properties in Bohol, Consolacion, and Cordova—an impressive feat that stands as a testament not only to the company’s growth, but also to Joana’s unwavering commitment and strategic guidance.

From Psychology to Hospitality

Joana’s path to hospitality wasn’t the traditional one. A graduate of Psychology from the University of San Carlos, she initially aspired to become a forensic psychologist. “That was the dream,” she shares, “but at that time, it wasn’t available in Cebu, and my parents encouraged me to try working first.” Inspired by her siblings already thriving in the hospitality industry, especially her sister who worked at the frontline, Joana took the leap.

Though she initially tried her hand at HR, her strong personality led her to guest services. “HR told me I was too strong for the role,” she laughs. But this unexpected redirection turned out to be a blessing. From guest services to front office, reservations to revenue, and eventually management, Joana’s career organically evolved through hands-on experience. “I started shy,” she admits, “but Solea pushed me out of my comfort zone. I realized I genuinely loved connecting with people.”

Carving Her Path in Operations

Joana’s hospitality foundation was built through stints at renowned properties like Plantation Bay, Radisson Blu Cebu, and Crimson before she was handpicked by Solea’s Managing Director. Back then, Solea was still known as Best Western Cebu Sand Bar Resort, a small property with an ambitious goal: to develop its own brand.

Now, as Director of Operations, Joana leads multi-property operations across vastly diverse teams—from housekeeping to landscaping, and front office to recreation. “That’s the most pivotal part of my transition,” she explains. “Each team is unique and requires collaboration, communication, and coordination to deliver the service promise of Solea.”

A Leadership Style Built on Empathy and Grit

Joana’s leadership style is anchored in empathy, collaborative teamwork, and grit—values that guide her daily. “Empathy lets me understand and support my team better,” she says. “Teamwork creates a dynamic culture, and grit ensures we stay passionate not just about our jobs, but also our personal growth.”

One of Joana’s defining strategies has been introducing a guest-centered, data-informed approach. “We constantly improve,” she shares. “Old memorandums may no longer apply after a few years. We make sure every process leads to convenience—our signature at Solea. We want everything to be fast, easy, and comfortable.”

This philosophy also extends internally. Under her leadership, staff training has taken a front seat. “We don’t just train, we expose,” she adds. “From Japan to Korea and soon Vietnam, our teams gain real-world experience that enriches our service.”

Shaping the Future of Solea

For Joana, her vision for Solea goes beyond resort management—it’s about building a local hospitality brand. “We want Solea to be remembered not just as a resort, but as a brand synonymous with warm, friendly, value-for-money experiences,” she affirms. Whether for birthdays, reunions, or weekend getaways, Solea is positioning itself as the go-to for meaningful escapes.

What sets Solea apart, according to Joana, is its commitment to genuine hospitality. “We’re not stiff or intimidating. Our uniforms, our design, everything reflects a more relaxed, approachable style. We want guests to feel welcomed and leave happy.

Despite not holding the formal title of General Manager, Joana’s impact stretches across all departments. “The guest experience starts from the moment they discover us—be it online or in person—and it’s only complete when every touchpoint, from check-in to dining, is seamless,” she says.

The resort’s vision is simple yet profound: “Everyone who leaves the resort happy—our guests, our staff, our suppliers, and our partners.”

With exciting activities on the horizon, exclusive summer promotions, and a new loyalty program in the works, Solea is doubling down on creating enriching stays and unforgettable experiences. These offerings, thoughtfully tailored for locals, are designed to deliver true value for money. Joana Abangan and her team are energised by what lies ahead. As she puts it, “We can’t wait for people from Cebu, Cordova, Bohol, or Manila to have their time here at Solea.”

With Joana at the helm of operations, Solea is more than just a resort—it’s a story built on passion, people, and purpose. And as the brand continues to grow, one thing remains certain: every guest will feel the heart that drives it.