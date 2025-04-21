Marcos unfazed by trust ratings drop, Palace blames fake news

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. remains unfazed by the sharp drop in his trust and approval ratings in the latest Pulse Asia survey, with Malacañang attributing the decline to the spread of fake news.

In a briefing on Monday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro also suspected that the opinions of the respondents may have been influenced by fake news.

“Hindi po nabahala ang pangulo sa ano man rating sa survey. Ang pangulo, kahit ano man ang rating, mamataas o mababa, magpapatuloy siya sa kanyang trabaho. Hindi po siya mapapahinto ng ano mang survey,” she said.

(The President is not concerned about any survey ratings. The President, regardless of the rating—whether high or low—will continue doing his job. He will not be stopped by any survey.)

“Sa 2,400 [respondents], hindi naman po ito nagre-reflect ng sentimyento ng kabuuang more than 100 million Filipinos in the country. Kung ang mga tao man na ito ay nagbigay ng mga opinyon, marahil ay bunga ito ng mga fake news,” Castro also said.

(Out of the 2,400 respondents, this does not reflect the sentiment of the more than 100 million Filipinos in the country. If these people did give their opinions, it was perhaps a result of fake news.)

Asked whether the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte last March 11 may have affected the survey conducted more than a week later, Castro replied, “Ito ay titignan pa rin po ng administrasyon (This is something the administration will still look into).”

Castro also said that Marcos, during a Cabinet meeting held the same day, ordered intensified efforts against the spread of deceptive information.

“Ang fake news makakapag-diskaril ng isipan ng taong-bayan, kaya nga po gumagawa ngayon ng aksyon,” said Castro.

(Fake news can derail the mindset of the public, which is why action is now being taken.)

Based on a Pulse survey conducted from March 23 to March 29, Marcos’ public approval ratings fell by 17 percentage points, from 42 percent in February to 25 percent in March.

The president’s disapproval ratings, meanwhile, went up by 21 points, from 32 percent to 53 percent.

