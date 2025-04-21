New CCSC chief Dejaño to roll out innovative sports summit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly-appointed Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman, Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, is set to make a strong first impression as the city’s new sports leader by launching a groundbreaking event this weekend.

The Cebu City Sports Summit, scheduled for April 26 to 27 at the Dance Hall of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), aims to educate and inspire Cebu’s thriving sports community.

With the theme, “The Intersection of Sports Medicine and Leadership: Shaping the Future of Sports Medicine,” the two-day summit will focus on the vital roles of sports medicine and sports leadership in the development and performance of athletes.

“This summit combines sports medicine on the first day and sports leadership on the second,” said Dejaño in an interview with CDN Digital.

“It’s free and open to everyone—coaches, public school representatives, physical therapists, doctors, and anyone interested in advancing their knowledge in sports science and leadership,” he added.

A distinguished sportsman himself, Dejaño was recognized as the Sportsman of the Year—also known as the Rico Navarro Award—at the 2024 Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC)-San Miguel Beer Cebu Sports Awards. He earned the honor for his continued efforts in helping injured Cebuano athletes recover through free rehabilitation and medical support.

TWO-DAY SUMMIT

The first day of the summit will focus on sports medicine, highlighting injury prevention, recovery, and performance optimization. Dejaño said the lineup of speakers has been meticulously curated to ensure participants receive valuable, specialized knowledge.

“Our speakers are top-tier experts in their fields,” he said.

“We want to present the most advanced and innovative insights in sports medicine—something comparable to an international sports convention.”

The second day will be dedicated to sports leadership, covering coaching philosophies, team management, and grassroots development. A total of 25 speakers will participate throughout the two-day event.

Among the key personalities sharing their expertise are Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner and former CCSC Chairman Edward Hayco, former CCSC Chairman John Pages, and CESAFI Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy, among others.

“Our main goal is to raise awareness about the role of sports medicine in improving athletic performance, and to reintroduce the value of sports leadership,” said Dejaño. “If you look at successful countries, their sports programs are often built on the synergy between strong leadership and solid sports science.”

Dejaño added that, if given the opportunity to continue his term as CCSC chairman, he plans to make the summit a regular fixture in Cebu City’s sports calendar.

Interested participants are encouraged to register through the CCSC office or directly contact Dr. Dejaño. Only 150 slots are available for this unique and educational two-day summit.

