Dave Apolinario ready for bout in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario and his Chinese opponent Longyi Hu successfully made weight ahead of their scheduled clash in Japan on Tuesday, April 22.

Apolinario, one of Sanman Boxing’s top prospects, tipped the scales at 111.7 pounds, while Hu came in slightly heavier at 112.64 lbs during the official weigh-in on Monday, April 21. The two will face off in an eight-round non-title bout under the super flyweight division.

This marks Apolinario’s third fight in Japan since 2023. His previous two appearances in the Land of the Rising Sun ended in a dominant fashion—though not against Japanese fighters, but against a Thai and a Mexican opponent, both of whom he defeated convincingly.

READ: Apolinario remains highly ranked amidst world title defeat

The 26-year-old native of Maasim, Sarangani, found an opportunity to break into Japan’s thriving boxing scene after inking a co-promotional deal with the prestigious Ohashi Promotions, led by Hideyuki Ohashi, the promoter of Japanese pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue.

COMEBACK TRAIL

Apolinario is currently on the comeback trail following his first professional defeat—a tough decision loss to Mexico’s Angel Ayala Lardizabal in a bid for the vacant IBF world flyweight title last year in Mexico City.

He returned to the ring last December and scored a unanimous decision win over fellow Filipino Jeny Boy Boca. While it helped him get back on track, the victory was not considered a definitive comeback.

A convincing win against Hu would send a stronger message as Apolinario seeks to reestablish himself in the world title scene. He enters the bout with a professional record of 21 wins (14 by knockout) and one loss.

In contrast, Hu holds a relatively younger record of 8 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws, with 4 victories coming by way of knockout. He’s had previous encounters with Filipino boxers, but hasn’t fared well against them.

Last year, he bowed down to PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Angilou Dalogdog in a bout for the WBF Asia Pacific flyweight title held in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. His second fight against a Filipino, Dennis Endar, ended in a majority draw last August in Quangnam, China.

