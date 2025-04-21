LIVE UPDATES: Pope Francis dies at age 88

Pope Francis, an energetic reformer who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics but riled traditionalists, died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

The Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital before seeming to recover, leaving the facility on March 23.

Putin: Pope Francis was a ‘defender’ of ‘humanism and justice’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday hailed the late Pope Francis as a “defender” of “humanism and justice”, and praised his efforts to promote dialogue between the Orthodox and Catholic Churches.

Putin said Francis, who died on Monday, was a “wise” religious leader, “statesman” and “consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice”, in a letter to the Vatican published by the Kremlin.

“During all the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive interaction between Russia and the Holy See,” Putin added.

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says

Pope Francis died on Monday aged 88, a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

“This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.”

EXPLAINER: What happens after the pope dies?

The death of Pope Francis on Monday, April 21, 2025, sets in motion centuries-old traditions which will culminate in the election by cardinals of a new pontiff — but with a few changes.

Remembering Pope Francis: Here are some of his key quotes

Here are some key quotes worth remembering from Pope Francis’s papacy.

Pope Francis: Key dates in his life

Here are some key dates in the life of Pope Francis, the first Jesuit and Latin American pope.

12 years of Pope Francis: Reform, social justice and tackling abuse

During his 12 years as head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis was a voice for compassion and peace, reformed the Vatican government and took action against clerical child abuse.

As we remember the life of the pope, here are some of the main achievements of the Argentine pontiff and the opposition he faced — and what he left undone.

Message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma

