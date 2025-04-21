Chinese national nabbed in Mandaue City for robbery-extortion

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A 37-year-old Chinese national is facing robbery-extortion charges after allegedly demanding money from a fellow Chinese citizen in exchange for clearing a supposed pending warrant of arrest.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the case was officially filed on Monday, April 21, before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect, known by the alias “Ching,” was arrested during an entrapment operation on the evening of Saturday, April 19, along Mantawi Drive in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City. He is a resident of Lapu-Lapu City.

The operation was carried out following a complaint from a 55-year-old Chinese national, identified by the alias “Zhong,” who also resides in Lapu-Lapu City, specifically in Barangay Basak.

Zhong reported to MCPO Station 2 that the suspect had demanded a total of P200,000 in exchange for supposedly fixing or clearing a warrant of arrest filed against him.

However, Zhong was unaware of any legal case against him and became suspicious. Believing he was being scammed, he immediately reported the incident to the police.

In response, the MCPO’s Criminal Investigation Unit launched an entrapment operation, which led to Ching’s arrest after he was caught receiving the marked money.

MCPO spokesperson Villaro confirmed that Zhong has no criminal record. Initial checks also showed that the suspect has no prior criminal history. So far, no other victims have come forward.

Authorities have also coordinated with the Chinese Embassy to gather more information about the backgrounds of both individuals in their home country.

