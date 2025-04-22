Bowler Bebie Mauro, 85, tops SUGBU shootout tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Age proved not to be an obstacle for 85-year-old Bebie Mauro who defied expectations and captured the championship in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout held on Easter Sunday, April 20, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

A Division C competitor, Mauro leaned on her consistency—and a well-earned 53 handicap points—to edge out two younger, seasoned bowlers in the final round.

Her final score of 185 pinfalls was just enough to secure the title in a nail-biting finish, narrowly defeating Division B top qualifier Celis Viloria, who posted 183 pinfalls.

Division A standout Nestor Ranido rounded out the top three with 169 pinfalls. Viloria and Ranido carried 25 and 5 handicap points, respectively.

The championship came down to the wire, with Mauro needing to convert a tricky split in the final frame.

SUGBU has recently embraced a heartening trend, celebrating champions who break the mold.

Mauro’s win comes just after the previous record-holder, 82-year-old Dory Enoveso, also made waves in the local bowling scene. With her victory, Mauro now stands as SUGBU’s oldest tournament winner to date.

Before her title-clinching run, Mauro topped the Division C qualifying round, scoring an impressive 755 pinfalls in a four-game series. She bested Orly Enoveso (661) and Romy Mauro (655), who placed second and third, respectively.

Viloria led Division B with 771 pinfalls, while Ranido mirrored that score to top Division A.

