Palma urges faithful to always remember Pope Francis’ legacy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Always remember Papa Francisco’s legacy of leading the Catholic church with humility and care for the poor and marginalized.

This was Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma’s message as he joined the over 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis.

“Iyahang pagka-Santo Papa perme mapahinumdum sa gugma sa Diyos, sa atong paghatag sa importansya sa pamilya ug sa mga layo sa simbahan ug mga marginalized,” Palma said in a video message published shortly after the Vatican announced the pontiff’s death.

(His being a Pope is a constant reminder of the love of God, the need to give importance to family and those who are distant from the church and the marginalized.)

13 years in service

The prelate also paid tribute to the late Catholic Church leader by remembering his 13 years in service filled with love for the poor, and unwavering faith to God and Jesus Christ.

In the meantime, Palma urged Catholics here to continue to pray for the eternal repose of Francis’ soul as well as to regularly monitor updates from the Vatican as to who will replace the latter.

Francis died Monday at the age of 88.

Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the announcement, which was read out by Cardinal Kevin Farrell from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” said Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, who takes charge after a pontiff’s death.

Chronic lung disease

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his papacy.

He emerged on Easter Sunday — his last public appearance, a day before his death — to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause

The Argentine-born Jorge Mario Bergoglio brought a breath of fresh air into a 2,000-year-old institution that had seen its influence wane during the troubled tenure of Pope Benedict XVI, whose surprise resignation led to Francis’ election. | with AP

