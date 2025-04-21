Mandaue City urges water, energy conservation amid extreme heat

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – In response to the extreme heat currently being experienced, government offices and private sectors in Mandaue City are being urged to implement community-wide awareness campaigns and adopt practical water and energy conservation measures.

This comes after the City Council passed Resolution No. 34-2025, “Encouraging and Promoting Measures to Address Water Resource Management and Energy Efficiency in Mandaue City through the Implementation of a Community-Wide Awareness Campaign and Adoption of Conservation Measures in Public and Private Sectors.”

The resolution, authored by Councilor Editha Flores-Cabahug, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, was approved during the council’s regular session on Monday, April 21.

The initiative aligns with existing environmental mandates, including the 1987 Philippine Constitution and Presidential Decree No. 1067, both of which affirm the State’s duty to manage natural resources responsibly and efficiently.

The resolution also echoes recent advisories from the Department of Energy, which call on the public to adopt energy-saving practices to help stabilize the country’s water and power supply during periods of increased demand.

Councilor Cabahug emphasized that the conservation of water and energy is a shared responsibility. She urged local government departments, barangay offices, public schools, and private institutions to take the lead by implementing practical conservation efforts and promoting public awareness.

Among the recommended measures are conducting regular equipment maintenance, adjusting thermostat settings, utilizing natural lighting where possible, and launching education campaigns to inform citizens about best practices in conservation.

The urgency of the resolution aligns with data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), which has placed Cebu Province under the “Extreme Caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C. Such conditions not only strain water and electricity supplies but also increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke.

Households are encouraged to take part by adopting the following energy- and water-saving habits:

Turn off lights and appliances when not in use

Use energy- and water-efficient devices

Maximize natural ventilation

Repair water leaks promptly

Reuse greywater for non-potable purposes

Water plants during cooler hours to minimize evaporation

“The resolution is basically reminding everyone nga tabangay lang ta, to be mindful karon nga time nga tanan kusog ang naggamit sa consumable resources, especially karon nga summer,” said Flores-Cabahug’s secretary, Atty. Michelle Liao.

