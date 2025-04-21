Ellise Xoe Malilay bags gold in AJP Jiu-Jitsu international tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana Jiu-Jitsu world champion Ellise Xoe Malilay added another feather to her already-decorated cap after clinching a gold medal in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) International Tour – East Coast, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the weekend.

The 17-year-old Malilay, the younger sister of fellow world champion Eliecha Zoe, dominated the women’s Gi purple belt pro division in the 49-kilogram category.

Currently ranked No. 28 in the world in her division, Malilay displayed her championship pedigree by defeating UAE’s Fatma Al Rahma in the semifinals.

She then went on to overpower Mariam Al Ali of the Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in the finals to secure the gold medal.

This marks Malilay’s first major international triumph of the year.

Beyond the mats, the Malilay sisters were recently recognized as recipients of the prestigious Global Filipino Award for their accomplishments and contributions in sports.

In 2023, Ellise Xoe, who also represents Atrixion Combat Sports of Dubai, had a stellar international campaign, capturing multiple gold medals across various global tournaments.

Among her most notable victories was her triumph in the 2024 Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships. She also proudly represented her hometown of Cebu City in the 2024 Batang Pinoy National Games.

