“He shouldn’t have killed my mom” — teen speaks out after mom’s murder

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The 15-year-old son of a 30-year-old woman who was stabbed and killed by her live-in partner in Brgy. Poblacion, Talisay City, expressed his anger toward his stepfather for taking his mother’s life.

The victim’s wake is currently being held at a chapel in Sarihville, in the same barangay.

In an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA, the son said he wants his stepfather to suffer the same fate as his mother.

“Mapatay gyud nako siya. Wala lang unta niya patya akong mama kung nag-away man gani sila,” said the 15-year-old. (I will really kill him. He shouldn’t have killed my mom even if they had a fight.)

Earlier, the victim, Annavone Orbiso De Jesus, had an argument with her live-in partner, Roston Gabulo Solon, 38, a resident of T. Padilla, Cebu City.

The couple had come from a beach outing to celebrate Black Saturday. However, Solon became drunk, and a heated argument ensued.

According to police, the suspect suddenly grabbed a small knife and stabbed the victim several times in the neck, resulting in her death.

The incident happened on Washington Street in Brgy. Poblacion, Talisay City.

In an interview, Solon admitted to the crime, stating that he had no regrets.

“Sa tinuod, wala nako magmahay, ma’am. Kay ngano? Mas magmahay pa siguro ko kung napriso ko unya nabuhi siya,” he said. (Honestly, I have no regrets, ma’am. Why? I’d probably regret it more if I went to jail and she was still alive.)

During the argument, Solon claimed he was reminded of his partner’s alleged infidelity. He said he had been willing to separate from her but wanted to take custody of their 4-year-old daughter. When the victim refused, he said it further enraged him.

“Kung buhi siya, mangabit man gihapon to siya. At least worth it akong pagkapriso,” he added. (If she were alive, she would still be unfaithful. At least my imprisonment is worth it.)

The victim’s son admitted that his mother had been having an affair, which often led to quarrels. However, he insisted that his stepfather should have simply left her instead of resorting to violence.

He also revealed that last year, he witnessed another quarrel between the two, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed his mother.

The boy further claimed that his stepfather is a drug user.

