Albuera shooting: CCTV footage shows Espinosa men ‘armed’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Photos have surfaced on social media showing the presence of at least five armed men at the covered court in Brgy. Tinag-an, Albuera, Leyte, shortly after mayoral candidate Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa was shot last April 10.

The men are believed to be members of Espinosa’s camp, as four of them were wearing blue and white T-shirts bearing the print Bando Espinosa Pundok Kausaban (BEPK), his local party.

A Facebook page called Maskara shared the photos on April 18, showing the men holding what appeared to be handguns after seeing that Espinosa was already wounded.

The same incident was also captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) of Brgy. Tinag-an.

Netizens, who requested anonymity, raised concerns about why Espinosa’s men were armed despite the implementation of the election gun ban.

COMELEC Resolution No. 11067 states:

“During the election period, no person shall bear, carry, or transport firearms or other deadly weapons in public places, including any building, street, park, private vehicle, or public conveyance, even if licensed to possess or carry the same, unless authorized in writing by the Commission.”

Violators risk imprisonment of one to six years, permanent disqualification from public office, loss of voting rights, and deportation for foreigners after serving their prison term.

The election gun ban is in effect from January 12 to June 11, 2025.

As of this writing, the five men remain unidentified and at large.

Questions have also been raised as to whether Police Major Angelo Sibunga, the Albuera Police Chief, has reviewed the barangay’s CCTV footage.

Unverified reports have surfaced claiming that Sibunga was seen with men wearing BEPK T-shirts when he questioned and arrested the seven police officers believed to be persons of interest in Espinosa’s shooting. The seven were reportedly at a private beach resort located about 100 meters from the gymnasium in Brgy. Tinag-an when the incident occurred.

The seven officers tested negative for gunpowder residue in the paraffin test and are currently under the custody of the Leyte Police Provincial Office (LPPO).

Espinosa continues to recover from his injuries.

In a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday, April 20, Espinosa said he wanted to forgive those responsible for the attempt on his life.

“Sa unang panahon, dili mahitabo nga magpa-utang ko. Labi na sa nahitabo sa akong kaugalingon nga ako na gyud mismo ang napusilan. Pero wala gyud na moabot sa akong huna-huna, sa akoang kasing-kasing ang pag-baws. I-ampo na lang nako sila nga pasaylo-on sila sa ilang binuhatan,” Espinosa said. (In the past, I would never consider lending forgiveness—especially after what happened to me, that I myself was the one shot. But the thought of revenge never crossed my mind, never entered my heart. I will just pray that they be forgiven for what they’ve done.)

