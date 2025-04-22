cdn mobile

Filipino helper killed in Milan burglary

By: Ma. Teresa Montemayor - Philippine News Agency April 22,2025 - 06:23 AM

Filipino helper killed in Milan burglary. ln photo is logo of PH consulate in Milan

MANILA – The Philippine Consulate General in Milan, Italy on Monday reported that a 61-year-old Filipino helper died in a burglary incident over the weekend.

In a statement, the Consulate General said the tragedy happened Saturday night.

READ:

DMW assures readiness to help OFWs in Taiwan amid rising tension

‘A new chapter’: OFW marks Easter season with homecoming

“Based on news reports, our kababayan (compatriot) appeared to have been strangled to death by the suspect who broke into the apartment of the victim’s Israeli employer near Parco Sempione,” it said. “The suspect was arrested by police at the scene of the crime.”

It also assured the public that it will reach out to the victim’s next of kin “to extend whatever assistance it could.” (PNA)  

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: burglary, Filipino helper, Milan
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.