Filipino helper killed in Milan burglary

MANILA – The Philippine Consulate General in Milan, Italy on Monday reported that a 61-year-old Filipino helper died in a burglary incident over the weekend.

In a statement, the Consulate General said the tragedy happened Saturday night.

READ:

DMW assures readiness to help OFWs in Taiwan amid rising tension

‘A new chapter’: OFW marks Easter season with homecoming

“Based on news reports, our kababayan (compatriot) appeared to have been strangled to death by the suspect who broke into the apartment of the victim’s Israeli employer near Parco Sempione,” it said. “The suspect was arrested by police at the scene of the crime.”

It also assured the public that it will reach out to the victim’s next of kin “to extend whatever assistance it could.” (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP