Return city-issued radios used in campaign, Garcia orders Rama camp

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After being pressed to return a government-issued vehicle, individuals linked to dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama ordered to surrender another set of public assets.

This time, handheld radios were allegedly used for political purposes during the campaign season.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia confirmed on April 21 that the city government had issued memoranda to several former employees and individuals associated with the previous Rama administration, demanding the immediate return of government-owned Motorola digital radios.

The radios, initially assigned for disaster response and public safety operations, were reportedly still in the possession of former staff, bodyguards, and associates of Rama, even after their separation from City Hall.

Garcia said those identified were given 72 hours to return the communication equipment. Failure to comply, he warned, would lead the city to elevate the matter to the City Legal Office for possible legal action.

“We have already issued memoranda to the individuals who were accountable for the equipment. These radios were mostly used during the previous administration, particularly by bodyguards and staff connected to the Office of the Mayor,” Garcia said in a press conference.

“Once they return the radios, we will acknowledge the turnover through an official receipt,” he added.

The issue gained urgency after the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) intercepted radio communications in early April that strongly suggested the radios were being used for campaign-related activities, which is a clear violation of government property policies.

Garcia said the city’s disaster office flagged the communication exchanges, which included discussions of political gatherings and attendance monitoring.

“It was very obvious to the disaster office that these were being used for campaign purposes,” Garcia said.

The city government identified at least 18 individuals who were still holding the devices, which include both former employees and political allies of Rama.

The radios, each costing around P25,000, were part of an initiative under the late mayor Edgardo Labella’s administration to modernize Cebu City’s disaster and emergency response systems.

City Administrator Kristine Joy Batucan also confirmed in a memorandum that Hello Marketing Inc., the radios’ supplier, was ordered to deactivate the devices to prevent further unauthorized use.

“This communication channel is reportedly being utilized for campaign-related purposes, which is strictly prohibited,” Batucan wrote.

Some of the identified radio handlers were said to have links to Rama’s security team, including his brother-in-law Elmer Mandanat.

City officials said all accountable personnel had signed asset receipts for the radios before they left City Hall, making it easier to trace the equipment and issue the return orders.

Rama, for his part, denied knowledge of the matter. When reached by CDN Digital on Monday, he replied briefly: “Sorry. No idea about it.”

This latest controversy comes on the heels of another unresolved property dispute between Rama and the Cebu City Government.

Just weeks ago, City Hall issued a final demand letter ordering Rama to return a government-owned Toyota Hiace Super Grandia van, which remained in his possession months after his dismissal from office.

Rama was removed from his post on October 3, 2024, after the Office of the Ombudsman found him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct.

The ruling also barred him from holding public office, though Rama continues to challenge the decision before the Supreme Court.

Rama is seeking reelection as Cebu City mayor in the upcoming May 12 elections, running against Garcia, City Councilor Nestor Archival, former Customs Commissioner Lorenzo “Yogi” Ruiz, and independent candidate Julieto Co.

