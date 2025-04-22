Pope Francis an inclusive, progressive pope – Cebuano Catholic

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Pope Francis, the “People’s Pope” is now in the loving arms of our Creator as Catholics and non-catholics around the world mourn the passing of the head of the Catholic church.

After spending 38 days in the hospital, and gracing the public one last time during Easter Sunday, Pope Francis took his final breath on April 21.

He was 88.

Being the first Pope from South America and the first Pope who chose the name “Francis”, Pope Francis made it easy for people around him to feel loved and seen.

Focusing on the marginalized people and climate change, he stood still with the ones who needed him most.

One of those are the members of the LGBTQIA community.

Paolo Berdin, a Cebuano devout Catholic, said his encounter with Pope Francis back in April 2023 was more than just seeing the pope in real life.

Paolo’s brief encounter with the Pope was a vital part of his healing journey.

“To see Pope Francis was an important stop in the pilgrimage I took 3 years after my mama died. Being in his presence, in spite of it being so simple & humble, was so inspiring. It was something I will carry with me for as long as I live, as it was a key moment in my healing journey,” he said.

Paolo who is a proud member of the colorful LGBTQIA community told CDN Digital that the head of the Catholic Church was a progressive and inclusive leader.

Upon hearing the news of the Pope’s death, Paolo stood still, remembering his encounter with him and felt a heavy weight on his heart.

“To be honest, no other death of a global leader has made me sadder. His views on most issues I feel strongly about reflect mine. He was inclusive, accepting, and, for a Pope, progressive, so I really do think that he was the leader the Catholic church needed, especially in a time of social turmoil,” he said.

As we say goodbye to Pope Francis, I know his legacy will live on in the hearts of people like Paolo—and so many others he inspired. In a world full of noise and division, he chose kindness, compassion, and acceptance.

“He was – and will always be – a reminder to live with kindness, and, like the Jesuit that he was, to be a man for others,” Paolo added.

Forever in our hearts, Lolo Kiko!