VP Sara Duterte visits Danao City, no endorsements for Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, April 22, visited Danao City in northern Cebu, but she was there not to campaign and endorse local candidates for the upcoming polls.

Duterte said she simply visited Danao to give thanks to the public for showing support to her father, embattled former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Before arriving in Danao City, the Vice President also toured Samar and Leyte to thank local supporters, she added.

The vice president was accompanied by Danao City Mayor Thomas ‘Mix’ Durano and other local officials.

She also met gubernatorial aspirant Pamela Baricuatro.

While she clarified that she had not endorsed any local candidates in Cebu yet, Duterte thanked Baricuatro for her unwavering support on her father.

“Wala akong interactions with mga governor candidates except kanina, nasalubong ko yung isang candidate, si Ms. Pam Baricuatro,” Duterte told reporters in an interview.

(I have no interactions with the governor candidates except a while ago, I met one of the candidates, Ms. Pam Baricuatro.)

“Meron siyang handshaking sa North Cebu ngayon. So, nagkita kami by chance doon sa labas ng cemetery ng Danao at masaya ako dahil nakita ko sa kanilang mga uniforms na nandoon yung pagmumukha ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte,” she added.

(She has handshaking (activity) in north Cebu now. So we met by chance outside the cemetery of Danao, and I am happy because I saw the face of President Rodrigo Duterte on their uniforms.)

Duterte also said that she visited a cemetery in the city in the hopes of locating the grave of his great-grandfather, Facundo Duterte.

The Dutertes trace their roots in Danao City, a stronghold of the Durano family.

“So, every time na napapadaan ako sa Danao, doon na lang muna sa lahat ng relatives in the hope na baka nandoon ‘yung buto somewhere sa mga libingan ng mga relatives namin dito sa Danao Cemetery,” VP Duterte said.

(So every time that I pass by Danao, I will just pass by my relatives, hoping that the bones are somewhere in the burial places of our relatives here in Danao Cemetery.)

In the meantime, the Vice President expressed optimism that the impeachment case filed against her by the House would be dismissed.

Hindi ko naman masabi kung ano yung preparations ng mga abogado sa impeachment. Pero nung pag-uwi ko galing The Hague ay nag-meeting kami dahil isa din yun sa mga inaasikaso ko. At sinabi nila that they are more than confident on winning the impeachment trial…the impeachment case,” she said.

(I cannot say what the preparations of my lawyer in the impeachment are. But when I returned home from The Hague, we held a meeting because that is one of the things that I am working on. And they told me that they are more confident on winning the impeachment trial…the impeachment case.)

Duterte also planned to visit Negros and Mindanao after Cebu.

