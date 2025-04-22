Cebu City tightens watch on minors causing trouble at CSCR viaduct

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is taking action to stop minors from engaging in dangerous acts on the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) viaduct, such as throwing stones at cars and jumping into the sea.

Multiple reports from Cebu City residents indicate that minors have been engaging in hazardous activities, posing potential risks to both vehicles and their passengers.

On April 21, during a press conference, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia addressed the issue concerning throwing incidents and called for parents’ cooperation to prevent their children from committing these offenses.

“The parents must understand the gravity of the offense committed by their children. Hopefully, they will work with the government in disciplining them, so these incidents don’t happen again,” Garcia said.

He mentioned that the city has partnered with various agencies to stop this behavior and keep the children and the public safe.

“I have already instructed the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to reach out to the parents of the minors involved. It’s always best to start there,” Garcia shared.

On April 20, a video went viral, showing minors allegedly throwing stones at passing vehicles along the CSCR bridge. Garcia stated that a task force had already been deployed to take action regarding the incident.

It was identified that the minors involved in the incidents were residents of Barangay Mambaling. Garcia said that while the issue has been resolved, authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent future problems.

Officials also call on parents to help keep their children out of trouble. Raquel Arce, head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), supported the mayor’s call, urging parents to take a more active role in their children’s upbringing.

Authorities were unable to apprehend the minors, but they were found lingering on the viaduct, an area where loitering is forbidden.

Arce explained that access to the area had since been restricted, and ropes used by the minors to access the viaduct have been removed.

“Our enforcement was focused on their presence at the bridge, which is prohibited. We’ve already cut the ropes they used for climbing up the viaduct and blocked access points to prevent them from returning,” she said.

Arce also sternly reminded parents that neglecting their responsibilities could result in legal consequences.

“My message, especially to parents: this is your responsibility. Don’t wait for other people to discipline your children, because that will be more painful for you as parents. But if necessary, we will take disciplinary action and file cases against parents who neglect their duties,” Arce said.

Motorists have been advised to remain vigilant when passing through the CSCR viaduct and to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

Investigations suggest the minors at CSCR viaduct accessed the structure via coastal routes.

The city government swiftly responded by calling an emergency meeting before the week concluded, bringing together officials from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), barangay representatives from Pasil, Ermita, and Sawang Calero, local police stations in Carbon and Sawang Calero, Bantay Dagat, the Philippine Coast Guard, the SRP Patrol, the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), and the city’s Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team.

During discussions, authorities agreed that the Philippine Coast Guard and the Cebu City Bantay Dagat Commission would be responsible for monitoring coastal areas, which minors frequently use as entry points to the viaduct.

In addition, barangay tanods from nearby villages were assigned to enhance patrols since minors often pass through these locations, particularly from the sea.

Officials also pointed out that, aside from the stone-throwing incidents, some minors at CSCR viaduct have been seen engaging in risky activities, such as diving off the viaduct into the sea—an unsafe practice they aim to put an end to.

