Holy Week 2025 observance in Central Visayas ‘safe and solemn’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The observance of Holy Week in Central Visayas this year was marked by zero major incidents as residents observed various religious activities.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) announced that the region remained to be “generally peaceful” from Holy Monday, April 14 to Easter Sunday, April 20.

According to the agency, Holy Week 2025 concluded without any reports of major incidents or threats against public safety across the region.

This significant achievement of a “safe and solemn” event was credited by police to their comprehensive security and public safety plan.

This plan included the deployment of more police officers to churches, major thoroughfares, and tourist destinations; activation of the easily accessible Police Assistance Desks and Barangay Peacekeeping Units at areas of convergence; the implementation of both crowd control and systems for traffic management; as well as close coordination with religious leaders.

Cebu City, Cebu province, and Tagbilaran City, in particular, experienced a heightened police visibility as they are known convergence points.

Last April 16, at least 2,134 personnel of the PRO-7 were deployed across the region for the Holy Week security coverage.

Throughout the week, PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan personally led a series of inspections at several police stations in the province of Cebu and at the airport to ensure operational readiness.

Central Visayas police commended the discipline, cooperation, and vigilance of the members of the community for observing the religious holiday with consideration of everyone’s comfort and safety.

Maranan expressed in a statement that he is grateful for the efforts of everyone, which yielded only good results.

“The successful and peaceful observance of Holy Week 2025 across Region 7 reflects the strong faith, discipline, and unity of our kababayans. I extend my deepest appreciation to our police, responders, volunteers, local leaders, and the entire community for ensuring a safe and meaningful observance. May this ongoing spirit of cooperation and reverence inspire peace and solidarity across our region,” he stated.

