Pope Francis: Filipino celebrities pay tribute – ‘May he rest in peace’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief over the passing of the Argentine pontiff.

Pope Francis, who became the head of the Catholic Church in March 2013, was a globally influential figure noted for his humility and compassion. During his tenure, he worked to make the Catholic Church more inclusive.

The Pope’s last public appearance was at Saint Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, April 20.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in an official Vatican statement on April 21.

Singer Darren Espanto reflected on his 2015 performance dedicated to Pope Francis during the pontiff’s visit to the Philippines. Sharing a clip on Instagram, he recalled singing “Tell The World of His Love,” and he described the experience as an honor.

“10 years ago, I had the privilege of singing for Pope Francis during his visit to the Philippines. It was an honor to be chosen to sing for such a historical event. He’s made a huge impact on lives around the world. May he rest in peace,” Espanto wrote.

Actor Richard Yap reminisces about his meaningful encounter with the late Pope Francis where he was able to hold his hand.

Yap regards the moment as a blessing, writing, “May you rest in the bosom of our Lord, Pope Francis. What a blessing to have been able to meet you and be in awe of your spiritual presence.

Other celebrities, including beauty queen Gazini Ganados, actors Matteo Guidicelli, Hero Angeles, Charo Santos-Concio, Kyline Alcantara, Carla Abellana, and Andrea Torres shared photos of the late Pope on their Instagram Stories.

