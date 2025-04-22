Tech Week PH 2025 powers Cebu’s digital growth, supporting Visayas enterprises with autonomous networks

The transformative power of technology is undeniable, continually improving operations and enhance lives worldwide. Cebu, a dynamic city outside Metro Manila, is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of this digital revolution.

Cebu hosted the second leg of Tech Week PH 2025, PLDT Enterprise‘s first multi-city technology event, marking a significant stride in the region’s pursuit of advanced digital infrastructure. Held at NUSTAR Resort and Casino last March 25, the event served as a forum for industry leaders and stakeholders to engage in critical discourse regarding the implementation of autonomous networks, a pivotal component of Cebu’s ever growing digital economy.

The Future of Telecommunications

Eric Santiago, PLDT and Smart’s FVP and Head of Network Strategy and Engineering, provided a deep dive into PLDT’s strategic integration of AI and the implementation of autonomous networks. He painted a vision of self-managing systems achieving a “zero-x experience” through real-time optimization, healing, and protection.

“We need autonomous networks to efficiently accommodate diverse use cases and deliver exceptional customer experiences,” Santiago emphasized.

He highlighted the crucial role of AI for predictive analytics, cloudification for efficient resource allocation, and edge computing for reduced latency. However, he also acknowledged the challenges of high initial costs, legacy system integration, and the need for a skilled workforce.

Navigating Digitalization’s Challenges with SD-WAN

James Manalo, Cisco’s Account Executive SD-WAN Specialist for the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, talked about Cisco’s SD-WAN solutions, underscoring the increasing security risks posed by the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) across diverse sectors.

“As AI adoption continues to rise, new security threats emerge, potentially leading to significant business repercussions if left unmitigated,” Manalo warned.

He identified key challenges, including distributed infrastructure, reliance on third-party applications, limited network visibility, and the dynamic nature of business requirements. In response, he showcased Cisco SD-WAN as a comprehensive solution, offering secure access, end-to-end network visibility, and flexible deployment options. Cisco SD-WAN’s robust security portfolio, extending from endpoint devices to applications, provides a layered defense against evolving threats.

Cebu’s Strategic Leap Towards Digital Leadership

In exclusive interviews, both Manalo and Santiago emphasized Cebu’s strategic importance and outlined actionable steps for local businesses. Manalo positioned Cebu as a vital innovation hub within the Visayas region, advocating for the proactive adoption of Cisco SD-WAN, robust cybersecurity measures, and continuous IT training. He stressed the importance of strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Cisco and PLDT to navigate the complex digital terrain.

Santiago detailed PLDT‘s proactive initiatives to boost Cebu’s network infrastructure, including core and transport modernization, enhanced network resilience through diversified routing, aggressive 5G deployment, and exploration of innovative technologies like air laser and satellite. He highlighted PLDT’s commitment to AI-driven network optimization, exemplified by features like self-adjusting power consumption, and urged Cebu businesses to collaborate on pilot projects for seamless AI integration.

A Catalyst for Cebu’s Digital Advancement

Tech Week PH 2025 in Cebu served as a powerful catalyst for advancing the discourse on autonomous networks. The event facilitated valuable knowledge exchange and technological dissemination, laying the groundwork for enhanced connectivity, operational efficiency, and sustained digital growth for Cebu’s enterprises.

The insights and strategies shared are poised to have a lasting impact, propelling Cebu towards its vision of becoming a leading digital economy in the region.