Cebu Classic braces for toughest test yet vs No. 3 Abra Weavers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Riding high from a commanding win over Quezon City TODA Aksyon, the Cebu Classic are set to face their toughest challenge yet in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) season on Friday, April 25.

Cebu will clash with the powerhouse Abra Weavers, currently ranked No. 3 in the standings, at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan.

The Classic are carrying momentum into the matchup after a convincing 69-54 victory over Quezon City last April 14 at the Paco Arena in Manila. That win was a strong bounce back from their earlier 70-77 loss to the Muntinlupa Cagers Lakan on April 4.

With that win, the Cebu Classic improved to a 3-4 (win-loss) record, currently tied at the No. 14 spot alongside the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters, Valenzuela Classic Dynacast, and Biñan Taka Gel Beast.

Meanwhile, the Abra Weavers have been one of the league’s most consistent and dangerous squads this season. They sit at third place with a 6-2 record, entering this contest riding a four-game winning streak. Their latest triumph came on April 11 when they blasted the Basilan Viva Portmasters, 75-64, also at the Paco Arena.

To stand a chance against the red-hot Weavers, the Classic will lean heavily on their veteran core, composed of Paolo Hubalde, Jan Jamon, Dennis Santos, and Ladis Lepalam. They’ll be reinforced by Limuel Tampus, Lean Martel, Rashawn McCarthy, and Cebuano homegrown talents Mark Meneses and John Jabonete.

On the other side, Abra will be led by standout Dave Ildefonso, who is enjoying a stellar season with averages of 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, and 1.6 steals in just 26 minutes per game. Ildefonso’s all-around presence has been a key factor in Abra’s success.

Adding firepower to the Weavers are Kascius Small Martin and Encho Serrano—two players familiar to Cebuano fans after their impressive showing in the inaugural Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia Cup, where they helped lead Abra to the championship.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

