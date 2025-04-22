cdn mobile

Manny Pacquiao visits ailing former trainer Jonathan Penalosa Sr.

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | April 22,2025 - 07:56 PM

pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao during his visit to Jonathan Penalosa Sr. | Photo from Pacquiao’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite his hectic election campaign schedule, Filipino boxing icon and former senator Manny Pacquiao took time off to visit his longtime friend and former trainer, Jonathan Penalosa Sr., who is currently in critical condition at a hospital.

Jonathan, the brother of two-time world champions Gerry and Dodie Boy Penalosa, has been confined for some time after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

“Please join me in praying for Jonathan Penalosa Sr. He has been one of my longtime trainers and friends. He’s currently battling stage 4 colon cancer. Let’s also pray for his entire family during this difficult time. We continue to believe in healing and strength that comes from God,” Pacquiao wrote in a heartfelt message on his official Facebook page.

Jonathan served as one of Pacquiao’s trainers for many years throughout the boxing legend’s illustrious career. A former WBC International champion himself, he also played a vital role in mentoring young professional boxers in the country.

He once fought for a world title in 1992 but suffered a knockout loss to South Korea’s Yong Kang Kim at the Incheon Indoor Gymnasium. He retired from boxing in 1993.

Jonathan is currently being closely monitored and cared for by doctors at Riverside Hospital in Bacolod City.

TAGS: cancer, Manny Pacquiao
