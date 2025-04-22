Lamp posts on highway median in Consolacion raise safety concerns

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The installation of lamp posts in the middle of the national highway in Consolacion town has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some raising safety concerns.

The lamp posts, installed from Barangay Jugan to Barangay Pitogo near the boundary of Liloan, were put up about a month ago.

Some netizens have commented online, calling the placement of the light poles hazardous and potentially dangerous for motorists.

Others, however, said the installation could help deter drivers from counterflowing.

For his part, Engr. Gumer Castillo of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth Engineering District Office acknowledged the public’s valid concerns.

He clarified that the installation is part of a national drainage project in the area.

The project, with an allocation of P57.9 million, covers the construction of a road, a drainage facility, and the installation of streetlights in Barangay Pitogo. It includes a road network totaling 720 meters, a drainage system extending 1,440 meters, and 18 sets of streetlights—14 of which, all solar-powered, have been installed so far.

He explained that the lighting is a component of the project requested by the local government unit to improve road visibility, as the area has long suffered from poor lighting.

Castillo also noted that the construction of a center median island was part of the original plan. However, the lamp posts were installed ahead of the median’s construction.

He said their office has coordinated with the field engineer to clarify why the lamp posts were installed before the center median, which is typically constructed first.

He assured the public that the installation of the median island will be expedited.

To ensure safety while the project is ongoing, signage and reflectorized barriers have been placed to help guide motorists.

Municipal Engineer Carl John Alimoren also acknowledged the concerns, admitting that placing poles in the middle of the road could pose risks, particularly in the absence of protective structures.

However, he pointed out that traffic regulations prohibit counterflow on roads with double solid lines, implying that motorists should not be driving over the center lane in the first place.

Alimoren said the intention behind installing the light poles is to enhance road safety by improving illumination. He noted that the existing light posts beside the road were not sufficient, based on complaints from some motorists and residents.

While efforts to complete the center median are underway, both engineers urged drivers to remain cautious and adhere to traffic rules to avoid accidents.

