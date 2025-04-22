672 ACMs now in Cebu; COMELEC, PNP ensure 24/7 security

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 672 automated counting machines (ACMs) have already arrived in Cebu.

This was confirmed by Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Region 7 Director, Atty. Francisco Pobe.

In addition, 86 ACMs were also delivered to the province of Bohol as of yesterday, April 21, 2025.

The ACMs for Cebu arrived at the port in Talisay and were transported to a warehouse in Mandaue City.

Pobe said that they have coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Elections Monitoring Action Center to ensure the security of the ACMs.

“Complete ni siya with CCTV, at the same time well lighted ni siya ug maayo ang iyang temperature sa environment aron ma-maintain and status sa makina,” Pobe said.

(These are complete with CCTV, well-lighted, and kept in a temperature-controlled environment to maintain the machines’ condition.)

COMELEC-7 personnel will also regularly inspect the warehouse where the ACMs are stored.

Pobe further revealed that within the week, the second batch of ACMs is also expected to arrive.

Once delivery is completed, the machines will be simultaneously distributed and turned over to election officers in various local government units (LGUs).

“Kay para mausa, dili mausik sa biyahe kay kung magdeliver ta magtingi-tingi, dako nga oras ang mausik. Pag-makompleto nani i-deliver nani direkta sa mga munisipyo na, unya simultaneous ni sa lahi-lahi nga mga rota,” he added.

(This is to maximize efficiency and avoid wasting time and resources. If we deliver them in small batches, it takes more time. Once everything is complete, the machines will be directly delivered to the municipalities in a simultaneous rollout across different routes).

He also emphasized that the ACMs will be secured by law enforcement personnel 24/7 from arrival to storage.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP