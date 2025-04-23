Election 2025: Precinct Finder can now be accessed online — Comelec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reactivated their online precinct finder on April 23 for the national and local elections next month.

Voters can find their polling place through visiting the link: https://precinctfinder.comelec.gov.ph.

Aside from knowing the precinct number, they will also know if they are still an active voter or not.

Once they accessed the site, voters are advised to prepare their full name, date of birth, and the place of their registration.

After filling all the fields, voters can proceed to the next step.

READ: Comelec’s precinct finder for 2025 polls now up

If there is a captcha-test, comply with its instructions as it is standard measure to deter bot attacks and spam.

Then, a notification will appear for you to review the details you submitted through its Data Privacy Notice prompt before proceeding to the next step.

You will have the chance to edit any errors you may have mistyped, then you may proceed to the next section.

Once the site verifies that you’re a real person, not a bot or spammer, confirms that all the information you have entered is accurate, you can click the search button. Wait for a few moment then you will be able to see the details you need, including your polling location, voter status, and precinct number.

READ: How to find your precinct online

The Commission has also acknowledged that the Precinct Finder can also encounter problems in its system.

There are times when the site is down due to the volume of traffic, but when this case happens, voters can get their precinct numbers by proceeding to their nearest election offices.

Leo Lim, information division chief of Comelec, said in a previous interview during the voter’s education in Cebu City, that election officers will be given Voter’s Information Sheet (VIS).

The VIS will contain the voter’s name, their precinct number, and the names of the candidates they will vote for in their area.

Over three million voters in Cebu will cast their votes on May 12 midterm elections.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP