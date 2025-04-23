Retired CA Justice Isaias Dicdican charged with gross misconduct by SC

BAGUIO CITY – The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday announced that administrative charges have been filed against a retired magistrate of the Court of Appeals (CA) for his alleged part in the murder of a Cebu lawyer in 2020.

“Acting on the memorandum of Court Administrator Raul Villanueva dated March 24, 2025, the SC formally charged retired Court of Appeals Associate Justice Isaias Dicdican with gross misconduct for his alleged involvement in the murder of Atty. Joey Luis Wee,” SC spokesperson Camille Ting said in a press briefing in Baguio City.

Ting said Dicdican was among those charged in the murder case endorsed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to the Cebu City Prosecution Office and/or the Office of the Prosecutor General.

“Another penalty for retired Court of Appeals justice possibly is he won’t be able to receive his pension anymore,” said Ting.

Wee was shot and killed on Nov. 23, 2020, at the ground floor of the building where Dicdican’s law office was located in Cebu City.

Ting said the SC has directed Dicdican to file an answer within a non-extendible period of 10 days. (PNA with Inquirer report)

