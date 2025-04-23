cdn mobile

President Marcos visits Cebu, meets with Gwen, 2 other governors

President is in Cebufor the implementation of the P20 per kilo rice program

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 23,2025 - 03:05 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is seen at the Cebu Capitol where he met with 3 governors. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. visited Cebu province on Wednesday, April 23.  

Marcos met with Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and other governors of Region 6 and 8 at the Provincial Capitol on Wednesday morning.  

The President held a closed-door meeting that ended at past 1:00 p.m.

The discussion revolved around the implementation of the president’s “P20 program” in the said regions starting next week.

Through this program, the national government will begin to sell rice at P20 per kilo within the three regions starting next week while a nationwide expansion will follow. 

Before the meeting officially concluded, Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel Jr. announced these plans to members of the local media.

