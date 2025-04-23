Stable power supply for elections in Visayas, Metro Cebu assured

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Energy regulators assured the public that there is sufficient and stable power supply in the Visayas for the May 12 midterm elections.

During an energy-related forum held in Taguig City on Tuesday, April 22, the Department of Energy (DOE) said plans and measures have been in place in ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the days leading and after the elections.

This included closely monitoring the power situation at least seven days before May 12, and a week after that.

The DOE has also instructed generators and distributors to postpone maintenance activities.

Here in the Visayas, distributor Visayan Electric has already conducted inspections in polling centers, canvassing centers and the technical hub as precautionary measures from unplanned power interruptions and outages.

As of April 22, they have already checked all nine canvassing centers and the technical hub in its franchise area.

Meanwhile, they will visit 10 more polling places or voting centers before April ends, said Quennie Sanchez-Bronce, Head of Reputation Enhancement Department. This is to ensure that there is stable power supply for elections.

Visayan Electric needs to inspect a total of 254 polling places in the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, Naga, and the towns of Consolacion, Liloan, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.

It can be recalled that the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) warned the issuance of more red or yellow alerts during the summer months as unplanned power plant outages threaten supply.

In a yellow alert, supply can still meet demand, but a plant breakdown could cause brownouts. A red alert means supply is no longer sufficient to meet demand and power interruptions are more likely.

Any interruption in the power supply during the election period can lead to delay voting, disrupt canvassing, and cast doubt on the results. / with reports from Philippine Daily Inquirer.

