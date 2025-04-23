2 dead as motorcycle crashes into wall in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A motorcycle rider and his passenger died after figuring in an accident along General Aviation Road, Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City, at around 1:24 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23, 2024.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Charlemagne Bryle Dico Caplaya, 25 years old, a resident of Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.

The passenger was identified as John Brette Versoza, also 25 years old, and a resident of Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Based on CCTV footage secured by the police, the motorcycle was speeding when it crashed into the concrete wall of a water refilling station in the area.

Due to the impact, the motorcycle slammed into the concrete wall, which served as a fence of the water station, while Caplaya and Versoza were thrown against it.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said the driver may have lost control of the motorcycle.

“Pag-overshoot niya sa karsada, wa gyuy brake kay deretso man gyud, saka man gyud siya. Kung ni-brake man gani siya, didto ra unta siya sa ubos,” Torres said.

(When he overshot the road, he really didn’t brake — he just went straight and ended up going over. If he had braked, he would have just stayed on the ground.)

Although both were wearing helmets, they reportedly were not using standard ones, causing the helmets to shatter upon impact.

The investigation also revealed that the two had been drinking along Hangar Road prior to the incident.

