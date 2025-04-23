Cebu FC guns for Shopee Cup “Golden Ticket” at MOA Sky Pitch

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants is setting its sights on regional glory as it prepares for a crucial match in the Philippines Football League (PFL) Finals Series — with the ultimate prize being a berth in the inaugural AFF Shopee Cup later this year.

Following a challenging PFL season, Cebu FC now eyes redemption and continental relevance as it takes on longtime rivals and PFL champions Kaya FC–Iloilo in a decisive fixture on Saturday, April 26, at the state-of-the-art Mall of Asia (MOA) Sky Football Pitch in Manila.

The encounter, dubbed the “Finals Series” of the PFL season, serves as the qualifying platform for Philippine clubs aiming to represent the country in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Club Championship. Only one team — the Finals Series champion — will earn the Shopee Cup’s so-called “Golden Ticket.”

Kaya FC enters the fixture as the clear frontrunner. With five wins in their last eight meetings with Cebu since 2022 — including a 2-1 triumph earlier this season on March 1 — the Iloilo-based side boasts the momentum and pedigree befitting their status as reigning league champions. Their success has already secured another run in the AFC Champions League.

In contrast, Cebu FC endured a turbulent PFL campaign marked by key roster overhauls, coaching transitions, and internal restructuring.

Yet, against the odds, the Gentle Giants clawed their way to a fourth-place finish — just enough to secure a spot in the Finals Series alongside second-seeded Manila Diggers FC and third-placed One Taguig FC.

Despite being underdogs, the Gentle Giants remain undeterred. With regional qualification and club pride on the line, Cebu FC is determined to redeem itself and salvage a more meaningful season against a formidable rival.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP