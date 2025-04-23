Ramon Suzara announces Cebu as host for VNL Women’s Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu is set to take center stage in the world of women’s volleyball as it officially becomes a host city for the prestigious Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in 2026 and 2027.

The announcement came from Ramon “Tots” Suzara, president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and executive vice president of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), during a press conference held Tuesday, April 22, in Manila.

A proud Cebuano himself, Suzara shared his excitement about bringing the world-class tournament to his home province for the very first time.

“Although I don’t want to announce it this early, for the next two years—2026 and 2027—the VNL will come back to the Philippines, but not in Manila. It will be in Cebu, for the women’s championships,” said Suzara.

“It’s 2026 and 2027, as agreed with SM and Hans Sy. We’re bringing the women’s VNL to Cebu. This will be a big thing for us. They’re building a new arena in Cebu. Alam mo naman, ang fans sa Cebu are very humbling—although that’s my home province.”

The much-anticipated matches will be held at the state-of-the-art SM Seaside Arena, located at the South Road Properties, right next to SM Seaside City Cebu.

With a seating capacity of 16,000 and convenient access via the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the arena is poised to become a game-changer for major sporting events outside Metro Manila. Completion is expected by the fourth quarter of this year—just in time for Cebu to shine on the international stage.

Suzara is currently in Manila overseeing the 2025 AVC Women’s Champions League, but Cebu remains close to his heart.

During last year’s Palarong Pambansa, he visited the city alongside Alas Pilipinas players and Cebuana volleyball stars Sisi Rondina and Thea Gagate, vowing to promote the sport in the region.

While a planned exhibition game between Alas Pilipinas and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) didn’t push through, this latest announcement more than makes up for it, cementing Cebu as the next volleyball destination in the Philippines.

