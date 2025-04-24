Mandaue businesses seek exemption from Comelec liquor ban

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Some businesses in Mandaue City have requested exemption from the liquor ban imposed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Atty. Walter Shane Lumbre, head of the operations division of the City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), said that at least two establishments—a bar and a hotel—have inquired about the exemption.

Lumbre explained that while these businesses are seeking exemption, the final decision rests with the Comelec.

“Nangayo sila og exemption kay basically naay uban ganahan magpa-exempt kay nakasuway na daw sila before. Ang certification dili man sa BPLO, sa Comelec man,” said Lumbre.

(They asked for an exemption because basically, some want to be exempted since they said they’ve experienced being granted one before. The certification doesn’t come from the BPLO, but from Comelec.)

The liquor ban is anchored on Sections 1 to 6 of Comelec Resolution 11057, which states that it is unlawful for any person, including owners and managers of hotels, resorts, restaurants, and similar establishments, to sell, furnish, offer, buy, serve, or consume alcoholic beverages during the election period.

Atty. Francisco Pobe, Regional Director of Comelec Region 7, clarified that under Comelec guidelines, only establishments certified or accredited by the Department of Tourism—such as resorts—are eligible to apply for an exemption.

He also noted that if an exemption is granted, these establishments may serve alcohol only to foreign tourists.

The liquor ban will be enforced from May 11 to 12, coinciding with the elections, and all businesses will be prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages during this period.

“The goal of the liquor ban is to prevent disturbances caused by intoxication, which could disrupt the election process. It also aims to protect public order and property, and to uphold the sanctity of the day,” said Pobe.

Violators, including individuals caught selling or consuming alcohol during the ban, may face election-related charges, he added.

Businesses interested in applying for an exemption may visit the Comelec website and select the appropriate category for their request. /clorenciana

