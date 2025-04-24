Independent city mayor hopeful slams Garcia, Rama as ‘lousy leaders’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Independent mayoral candidate Julieto Co launched a scathing critique of Cebu City’s current and former leaders, branding them as “lousy” in their response to crime, drugs, and urban management.

As he laid out his governance plans in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital on April 22, Co, 59, a former marketing consultant originally from Surigao del Sur and a resident of Barangay Guadalupe for over 30 years, said his administration would prioritize the city’s long-standing drug problem.

He said this problem has worsened due to the “failure” of local leadership.

“Kung itugot sa Ginoo nga buligan ta nga makalingkod isip mayor sa Cebu City, unahon gyud nato ang pagsulbad sa problema sa droga aron ang mga tawo makabaton ug kalinaw ug peace of mind samtang maglakaw-lakaw sa syudad,” Co said.

(If God allows and helps me to serve as mayor of Cebu City, we will prioritize solving the drug problem so that people can enjoy peace and peace of mind while walking around the city.)

Co directly blamed former mayor Michael Rama and incumbent mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia for what he claimed was the resurgence of drugs and criminality in Cebu City.

“Prangka-prangka nga estorya, dili ni pagpangdaot — pero paglingkod nila [Raymond Alvin Garcia ug Michael Rama], diha na ni kuyanap ang krimen,” he said.

(To be frank, this isn’t meant to malign anyone — but it was during the time of Raymond Alvin Garcia and Michael Rama that crime started to spread.)

He added that peace and order deteriorated after former president Rodrigo Duterte left office. He asserted that Rama and Garcia failed to build on the former administration’s war on drugs.

For Co, the failure to address the city’s drug situation stems from what he calls “poor leadership and weak collaboration” with law enforcement.

“Kung mubaha o mulunop ang droga sa syudad, duha ra gyud ang basulon — number one ang mayor ug ang city police director,” he said.

He vowed to select a new police chief aligned with his anti-crime agenda, pointing to controversial police official Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido as an example of someone with the “qualities” needed to restore law and order.

“Mangita ta ug city director nga pareho sa kalidad ni Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido,” Co said.

He added that he wants a police leader who would “join hands” with him in solving the city’s crime problems.

Co also criticized current infrastructure and waste management initiatives, which he linked to corruption.

“Kanang baha ug basura, problema pud na tungod sa lousy leadership. Number one gyud diha ang corruption. Imbes butangan ug dagko nga imburnal, gagmay nalang kay gi-kurakot ang budget,” he said.

(If drugs flood or infiltrate the city, there are only two people to blame — number one is the mayor, and second is the city police director.)

On easing traffic congestion, Co proposed a short-term number coding scheme and, in the long run, the construction of skyways and a subway system, which he admitted would require substantial funding.

“Kung buligan ta nga mahimong mayor, short term lang usa: atong i-apply ang number coding… Pero kung tugutan gyud sa Ginoo nga kita mahimong mayor, ang solusyon: skyway ug subway,” he said.

(If I’m given the chance to become mayor, in the short term, we’ll implement number coding… But if God truly allows me to become mayor, the long-term solution would be a skyway and a subway.)

Co filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on October 4, 2024.

He will go head-to-head with political heavyweights, including former mayor Rama, incumbent mayor Garcia, Councilor Nestor Archival Sr., and former PDEA-7 director Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

Despite having no political machinery, Co said his vision, grounded in peace, discipline, and infrastructure reform, is what Cebu City needs.

“Ang pangutana: Kaya kaha na nimo, Mr. Co? Kahilas nimo. Wala gani na nabuhat sa mga gahom karon — ikaw na nuon? Ang tubag ana: kung itugot sa Ginoo, kaya na sulbaron,” he said.

(The question is: Can you really do that, Mr. Co? You’re so arrogant. Even those in power now haven’t been able to do it—so you think you can? The answer to that: if God allows it, it can be solved.)

The 2025 midterm elections will be held on May 12, 2025. /clorenciana

