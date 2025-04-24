Cesafi MLBB grand finals: Tormis confident, Bacarro cautious ahead of title bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters gear up for the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang grand finals on Saturday, April 26, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The highly anticipated match marks a significant milestone in Cesafi’s evolution, with esports rapidly becoming one of the league’s most exciting and fastest-growing events since its inclusion in 2022.

For Jejomar Tormis, captain of USC, the road to the finals has been anything but easy. The season was filled with uncertainty and challenges, yet these hurdles only strengthened the team’s resolve, fostering greater unity despite the integration of two rookies.

“This season has been mentally tough, as we had to make significant changes to reach the finals. With two rookies, we essentially had to start from scratch. The chemistry and team bond we built during the pre-season had to be reestablished once the regular season began,” Tormis shared.

Despite the setbacks, Tormis remains confident in USC’s chances—especially after their near-miss in last year’s grand finals, where they fell short against the then-defending champions, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars.

“We’re confident in our ability to win, but we’re also staying grounded. We’ve always faced UCLM in other collegiate tournaments, and we know they’re a formidable team,” he added.

Meanwhile, UCLM’s team captain, Skepper Bacarro, is approaching the finals with a more cautious outlook.

“We’re not taking anything for granted. I don’t want to lose focus after all the hard work we’ve put in this season,” Bacarro said.

Nevertheless, he expressed strong belief in his team’s readiness, acknowledging their rigorous preparation.

“Every practice and every effort we’ve put in as a team has brought us here. I’m confident that we’re more than prepared to compete at the highest level,” Bacarro concluded. /clorenciana

