Niña Ytang puts up big numbers in UP’s loss to UST 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana middle blocker Niña Ytang left everything on the floor, but it wasn’t enough to save the University of the Philippines (UP) from elimination.

Ytang from Liloan town, north Cebu tallied 16 points built on 13 attacks and three blocks, emerging as the lone bright spot in UP’s campaign-ending 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 loss to University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP Season 87 Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday, April 22, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The defeat officially knocked the Fighting Maroons out of Final Four contention, ending their surprising run that included huge wins over top teams like FEU, NU, and La Salle.

UP will now miss the semifinals for the seventh straight season.

Despite the heartbreak, Ytang’s gritty showing was a reminder of the growth and fight UP showed this season. But against UST, it simply wasn’t enough.

Joan Monares contributed seven points along with solid floor defense, and American middle blocker Kassy Doering also had seven points. Rookie Kianne Olango struggled with her efficiency, scoring just four of her 26 attack attempts.

The Golden Tigresses, meanwhile, locked in their fifth consecutive trip to the Final Four and improved to a 9-4 record, grabbing solo second place and boosting their chances for a twice-to-beat advantage.

That perk still depends on the results of the ongoing De La Salle vs. Adamson match and the remaining elimination games.

UST middle blocker Em Banagua topscored the team with 12 points, including a season-high eight blocks.

Angge Poyos, last season’s Rookie of the Year, led UST with 19 points, while Regina Jurado chipped in 13. Detdet Pepito tallied 23 excellent digs and eight receptions.

UP still has one remaining game for the season on Saturday, April 26, against the Adamson Lady Falcons at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

On the brighter side, Ytang left an indelible mark earlier this season after tying the record for the highest-scoring middle blocker in UAAP history last month. She scored 30 points, tying NU legend Jaja Santiago’s output in 2017.

In addition, UP will likely welcome another Cebuana standout, Casey Dongallo along with a formidable cast of former UE Red Warriors who made headlines for their blockbuster exodus last January.

