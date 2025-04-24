Cebu City rivers: Household waste leading cause of pollution

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City rivers are dying, if not outright dead and household waste is emerging as one of the top contributors to their demise. This was according to the 2025 River Assessment Report released by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO).

The report identified common household pollutants such as detergent sachets, untreated wastewater, and organic debris as major threats to the health of the city’s waterways.

“Human activities, such as deforestation, industrial waste disposal, and agricultural runoff, pose constant threats to these vital water sources. Without proper conservation efforts, even the cleanest rivers can become polluted over time,” the report warned.

Specific pollution sources

Among the rivers most visibly affected according to the report, is the Lahug River, where “piles of discarded detergent sachets are a common sight” near springs used by residents for water collection. These non-biodegradable plastics accumulate and are washed downstream, exacerbating solid waste pollution.

“Initial observation shows that the Lahug River is significantly disturbed, particularly in the downstream area where numerous informal settlers reside, consequently leading to a number of human-related activities,” the report stated.

While the portion of the river assessed was already in sub-optimal condition, CCENRO noted that the route leading to the assessment area revealed even more severe pollution, especially in residential areas.

The downstream portion, where spring water is sourced by the community, showed widespread littering of detergent and shampoo sachets.

The report also observed individuals extracting sand and gravel from the riverbed to earn a living.

In the Mahiga River, CCENRO found evidence of gray water being directly discharged into the stream.

“While the water appears clear, its quality may be compromised, as there are observations of residential wastewater being directly discharged into the stream, such as water from dishwashing and other household uses,” it read.

The agency also noted “significant amounts of trash,” including household waste and packaging, dumped along the river’s edge by nearby residents.

Meanwhile, the Bulacao River is suffering from nutrient overload caused by organic waste.

“In some sections of the river, there is abundant algal growth, which has negatively affected the nutrient enrichment score,” the report said.

The river’s condition in these areas is considered marginal, with visibly unclear water and large amounts of trash accumulating along its banks.

Biological assessments of the Mahiga River revealed limited biodiversity.

“A variety of micro-invertebrates from different pollution tolerance groups were found, suggesting that the water quality in the stream is not entirely poor but still impacted by some pollution,” CCENRO noted.

Headwaters offer hope

In contrast, some river headwaters remain relatively unspoiled. The Cotcot River, for instance, is still ecologically healthy.

“The headwaters of the Cotcot River are clear, with a thriving population of pollution-sensitive species,” the report stated.

The difference between upstream and downstream conditions highlights the intensifying pollution problem as rivers flow through more densely populated barangays.

Behavior, awareness, and governance

The Guadalupe River is among the most polluted, particularly at its river mouth between Barangays Pasil and Ermita.

CCENRO reported heavy garbage accumulation in the coastal area, while the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recorded elevated levels of fecal coliform.

Despite clean-up drives by the Cebu City Government and the installation of biofences by CCENRO’s River Troopers, trash continues to accumulate, particularly in the river’s lower portions.

To address the issue, the report recommended intensified environmental education in communities that rely on spring water.

“Communities using spring water need environmental awareness programs, especially on solid waste management,” it said.

CCENRO also urged barangay officials to take a more active role.

“Local authorities and barangay leaders must be notified of these existing threats and violations and engage in active involvement within these communities to rehabilitate and protect the river,” the report said.

Some rivers still clean, but need protection

Despite widespread degradation, CCENRO emphasized that not all is lost. Several rivers in Cebu City remain clean and ecologically sound, but even these are vulnerable.

The report stressed that these healthy Cebu City rivers must be protected now to ensure they remain vital water sources for future generations.

