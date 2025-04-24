Water reaches mountain barangays in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mountain barangay residents in Cebu City expressed gratitude for the launch of water distribution lines and mobile siphon tanks.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Barangays Malubog, Budlaan, and Agsungot Distribution Lines and the startup of Mobile Siphon Tanks in Barangay Buot and Paril were inaugurated.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Arvin Bores, 51, a resident of Barangay Agsungot, described the challenges of accessing water before these projects were introduced.

“Naay modeliver og tubig diri gikan sa gobyerno pero lisod kaayo kay maginilogay jud. Mohatag ra sad mig pahalipay sa driver, para palit snacks nila ba, arun sad nga dili motapol og modeliver diri,” Bores said.

(There are those who would deliver water here from the government, but it is very difficult to get especially since people would fight over who gets it first. We would also just give something to the driver for him to buy some snacks so that they would not stop to deliver water here.)

“Karung hapon, maghakot gani ko og tubig ngadto kay diri wala pa man natauran kay mangapply pa man mi ngadto,” he added.

(This afternoon, I will still fetch water there because here we still have to apply there so that they can install a line here.)

Bores said he was happy that the water line distribution has reached their barangay.

“Lipay gyud kaayo mi nga naabot ning tubiga diri. Pait jud kaayo nga walay tubig, unya importante jud baya kaayo ang tubig,” he said.

(We are happy that this water has reacher us here. It is very difficult that there is no water, water is really important.)

The Cebu City Government, JE Hydro & Bio-Energy Corporation, and Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) launched these new water distribution and storage systems to ensure better access to clean and reliable water for the community.

According to Edgar Donoso, MCWD general manager, each stub-out can accommodate around 20 connections, depending on the water pressure.

“About 20 [connections] kaya ra kung diri nga pressure. Kusog man atong pressure kay gikan man ta sa taas. 20 connections, 15-20 meters depende sa pressure sa kanang stub-out,” Donoso said.

(About 20 [connections] can be accommodated here with this pressure. Our pressure here is strong because this came from a higher elevation. 20 connections, 15-20 meters, the stub-out will depend on the pressure.)

“Ang among estimate kung diri lang upat lang, mga about 4000 to 5000 households ang atong ma accommodate. Kaning Agsungot, Malubog, ug Budlaan. Kani sila tanan including sa Guba, mga 5000 to 6000 na jud siguro,” he explained.

(Our estimate if it is just here, if there are four, it would be around 4,000 to 5,000 households that we can accommodate. Here in Agsungot, Malubog and Budlaan. All of these including Guba, it would be 5,000 to 6,000, I think.)

According to Donoso, MCWD makes it easier for residents to apply for water connections by visiting the barangays directly.

“Kami may moari sa barangay, arun imbitaron ang mga katawhan kung kinsa gusto magpaconnect. Magdala mi ug application arun dili na sila mahago ug adto sa MCWD,” Donoso said.

(We will be the ones visiting the barangay, sos that we can invite them, especially those would want to have the lines connected. We will bring application forms so that they would not have to be hassled to go to MCWD.)

MCWD only requires residents to visit the designated area to apply for water service installation, with no additional documentary requirements.

“Ilaha ra gyud nga kaugalingon o kinsay authorized nga moapply nila. Kay naa man tay waiver of submitting other documents ug wala jud sila ang importante nga makatubig jud sila,” Donoso said.

(It is only them personally or whoever they authorize to apply for them. Because we have a waiver of submitting other documents and if they really don’t have those documents, what is really important is they will have water there.)

“Naa tay bayranan, lisod pud kaayo nga wala tay bayranan. I think ang bayranan for service connection at present is P7500 per connection, but pwede na data data,” he added.

(We also have to pay, it would be difficult if there is no payment. I think we will need to pay for the service connection at present, which is P7,500 per connection but it can be by installment.)

Mobile siphon tanks in Barangays Buot and Paril are also helping address water supply needs.

“It’s good na naay collaboration ang Cebu City Government ug ang MCWD. Ang MCWD maoy tag-iya sa equipment, sa generator ug technicians. Ang Cebu City ni assume sa tanang consumables pud ngadto, fuel and kanang security nga nagbantay,” Donoso said.

(It is good that there is a collaboration between the Cebu City government and the MCWD. The MCWD is the owner of the equipment, the generator and the technicians there also, fuel and the security who would watch over these [equipment].)

“But tanang chemicals related para sa water quality, MCWD ra gyud gihapon. Mao nang potable gihapon ang atong final product sa atong Mobile Siphon Tank,” he added.

(But all chemicals realted for the water quality, the MCWD will also handle it. That is why it is the final prodcut of our Mobile Siphon Tank is still potable.)

According to Donoso, in Barangay Buot alone, the Mobile Siphon Tanks can accommodate roughly about 1,600 households.

“Ang katong una giadtuan [Barangay Buot] 7 cubic meters per hour, mga 100 plus cubic meters per day. Naa na siya sa about mga 1,600 ka household,” he said.

(The first one that we visited [Barangay Buot], 7 cubic meters per hour, 100 plus cubic meters per day. It will be about 1,600 household.)

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia noted that the Lusaran Dam had significantly addressed water needs.

“The game changer is the Lusaran [Dam]. Moingon tingali kag Lusaran Bulk Water Supplier. So, ang tubig giimpound after that gitreat, unya to put the pipes going down to mountain barangays,” Garcia said.

(The game changer is the Lusaran [Dam]. We can I think say Lusaran Bulk Water Supplier. So, the water will be impounded, after that it will be treated, and then to put the pipes going down to mountain barangays.)

“I think that was the game changer, naay private investor who invested in making a dam nga maoy mosupply og tubig going down sa mga mountain barangays,” he said.

(I think that was the game changer, there is a private investor, who invested in making a dam that will be the one to supply water going down to the mountain barangays.)

The mayor expressed satisfaction that these water initiatives had finally reached the mountain barangays.

“Naabot na gyud ang tubig sa kabukirang barangay. Of course atuang preparations for El Niño, nga naa tay mga tangke. Naa tay gipaidentify nga water sources para sa atong El Niño,” Garcia shared.

(It, the water, had already reached the mountain barangays. Of course, that are our preparations for El Niño, that we have tanks. We have water sources that we have identified for our El Niño.)

“It just shows nga niresulta na jud ang atong gi garanteya sa mga tawo. This is long overdue, had the permits been given during the time of the previous administration, one year ago pa unta ni nga naa ni silay tubig,” he added.

(It just shows that it has already shown results for our people. This is long overdue, had the permits been given during the time of the previous administration, it could have been one year ago when they have water.)

No government funds were used for this project, as MCWD and the private sector handled its development.

“Walay government funds (No government cards). This is all private and MCWD,” Garcia confirmed.

The primary water source for these projects is Lusaran River, ensuring a steady and reliable supply for the system.

