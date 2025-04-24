19 years of Stays, Stories, and Smiles at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

Marking nearly two decades of elegance, hospitality, and timeless service, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu celebrates its 19th anniversary with a renewed sense of purpose and an exciting glimpse into its future.

The hotel has welcomed both business and leisure travellers with sophistication and grace, earning a special place in the stories of many. Now, as it enters a new chapter, the hotel is undergoing a refreshing transformation.

Nestled in the heart of Cebu City, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu has become an iconic landmark in the Queen City of the South, renowned for its warm Filipino hospitality and elevated guest experiences.

Reimagining the Marco Polo Experience

Renovations are currently underway and will continue through next year, revamping rooms and amenities to offer guests a more vibrant, modern, and tech-forward experience.

“Marco Polo is a heritage brand, a five-star hotel that needed a refresh. Not just in style and design, but in our vision and philosophy,” shared General Manager Maximilian Schwalbe in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital. “Now we are catering more on something direct and modern and also be more involved in society, in our community. [We are] looking more to being environmentally friendly, materials, energy, recycle, and reduce footprint. The style would be more modern, more cool and trendy. In terms of technology, it would adjust to the present trends. The changes would be really more into how people feel now,” he added.

Guests can look forward to updated interiors, trendier designs, and improved technology, all while maintaining the charm and comfort Marco Polo is known for. While the structural layout and room count will remain the same, the enhancements aim to make each stay more meaningful and connected, whether for business or leisure.

Anniversary Perks

To commemorate its 19th anniversary, the hotel is offering exclusive celebratory deals. From April 21 to 30, 2025, guests can earn one raffle ticket for every ₱5,000 spent on dining or accommodations. Lucky winners will enjoy a 2-night stay for two at Marco Polo Hongkong, Ortigas, or Cebu, inclusive of buffet breakfast. The raffle draw will be held on May 9, 2025.

Celebrate 19 years of hospitality with a stay that blends heritage with contemporary charm, only at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. For reservations and inquiries, contact +63 32 253 1111 or email [email protected].