PBA likely to cancel All-Star Weekend

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is now leaning toward a total cancellation of the 2025 All-Star Weekend.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said on Wednesday night, just as the league resumed action after the Holy Week break at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, that they could not agree on terms with top officials of an undisclosed province regarding the transfer of the All-Star festivities there.

The cities of Davao and Panabo were chosen to host this year’s All-Star event from May 2 to 4.

However, citing security concerns mainly brought by the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte, a Davao City native, the PBA began talks with another province, hoping to save the event.

“Dapat after the elections gagawin, May 16-18. Di sila pwepwede, yung kausap natin (Supposedly, we’re rescheduling it right after the election on May 16-18. However, the province we talked to is not available during those dates),” Marcial said on why the supposed new host begged off.

He said they could not set the All-Star event later than May.

“Pag umabot tayo ng July, magfa-finals na, so most probably, wala nang All-Star (If we push it to July, it’s almost the finals, so most probably, there will be no All-Star),” he said.

This could likely be the first time the PBA will not hold an All-Star event since a three-year lull from 2020 to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In line with the now essentially canceled All-Star festivities, the PBA decided to hold regular Philippine Cup games during the supposed All-Star dates.

The May 2 playdate, supposedly the date for the PBA Mindanao Game in Davao City, is now a doubleheader to be played at the new Ynares Center 2 in Montalban.

On the other hand, the schedule for May 4 shifted from the supposed PBA All-Star Game in Panabo to a twinbill at the Ynares Center 1 in Antipolo, highlighted by a huge showdown between TNT and San Miguel.

The league also set regular games during the supposed new All-Star dates, with the May 16 doubleheader to be played at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig and the May 18 fixtures to be played again at the Ynares Center 2.

Grand slam bid in early disarray

Wednesday’s doubleheader saw TNT and Ginebra, the finalists during the first two finals series this season, opening their PBA Philippine Cup campaign with contrasting results.

The NLEX Road Warriors gave the newly renamed Tropang 5G, known for their defense, a taste of their own medicine, holding them to less than 20 points in each of the first three quarters en route to a 91-74 rout.

Robert Bolick, Xyrus Torres, and JB Bahio each scored 13 points, with Bahio adding 12 rebounds for NLEX, which now won back-to-back games after falling to SMB in its conference opener.

RR Pogoy put up 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal for TNT, which is back 19 days after ruling the PBA Commissioner’s Cup as its grand slam bid hit an early snag.

Simon Enciso struggled in his first game back with the PLDT franchise, only tallying nine points on 4-for-11 shooting, including 1-of-7 from three-point range with six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Meanwhile, the Gin Kings rode on a monster game from Japeth Aguilar to get past the Terrafirma Dyip, 101-80.

Aguilar dropped 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and four emphatic blocks as Ginebra, looking to finally win it all this season after failing twice against TNT in the previous conference finals, began their all-Filipino campaign on a high note by blasting slumping Terrafirma.

RJ Abarrientos added 14 points, one rebound, seven assists, and one steal off the bench, while Scottie Thompson showed he deserves a spot in the PBA Greatest Players list by tallying 11 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block.

CJ Catapusan normed 14 points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals for Terrafirma, which now lost three straight games after an inspiring conference-opening win against Phoenix.

Trade before showdown

Before the games, the PBA first approved a swap that sent James Kwekuteye to NorthPort and Abu Tratter to Blackwater.

Kwekuteye instantly emerged as a spark plug for the Bossing when he was drafted in 2023, but he has seen limited time so far in the Philippine Cup, especially due to the stellar performance of Rookie of the Year contender Sedrick Barefield.

Kwekuteye now joins a NorthPort squad loaded with guards, including Evan Nelle, his former teammate with San Beda.

Like Kwekuteye, Tratter also struggled to find adequate playing time for the Batang Pier, all the more Arvin Tolentino and William Navarro have become stellar at the forward position.

Tratter will now join a Bossing squad looking to shore up its frontline to give Barefield ample support down low.

Curiously enough, both Blackwater and NorthPort will square off on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which means Kwekuteye and Tratter will first suit up for their new teams against their old clubs. (PNA)

