China interfering with PH elections, says NSC’s Malaya

MANILA, Philippines — Indicators show that China is interfering with the Philippines’ upcoming midterm elections.

This was according to National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, who made the revelation in the Senate’s special panel on maritime and admiralty zones’ hearing on Thursday.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, who was presiding over the public inquiry as panel head, particularly asked if any indicators were being observed that suggested foreign interference in the 2025 PH elections.

“Particularly targeting candidates who have strong pro-sovereignty or anti-China positions. Is there an indication that the people targeted are those who are anti-China and those supported are pro-China? Is there a pattern like that?” Tolentino asked in a mix of English and Filipino.

READ:

At the end of the senator’s prodding, Malaya answered: “There are indications that information operations are being conducted or that Chinese state-sponsored groups in the Philippines are actually interfering in the forthcoming elections,” Malaya said.

In response to Malaya’s categorical answer, Tolentino asked if China had ongoing operations to support candidates they wanted to win and control candidates they did not prefer.

Still, Malaya answered in the affirmative.

Later in the hearing, Tolentino asked which indicators of foreign interference were being observed.

Malaya said that one of these indicators was that statements coming from Beijing would be amplified by “local proxies” in the Philippines.

“The script from Beijing, they say it in the Philippines. We can see that. For example, the Balikatan exercises are happening right now. So you will see narratives coming from Beijing that the Balikatan exercise is a threat to regional peace and stability, and you’ll also hear that kind of statement coming from local proxies who follow this script coming from Beijing,” Malaya said.

According to Malaya, NSC has identified these local proxies who adhere to directives from China regarding PH elections.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP