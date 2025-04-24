Tomas proposes 24/7 government services in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Cebu – Former Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that he wants 24/7 government services in Cebu City to be made available to the public.

In a Facebook reel he posted yesterday, April 23, 2025, Osmeña unveiled “Mayor of the Night” — a new concept from Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) that he plans to implement.

With this program, Osmeña has proposed that government services — such as renewing driver’s licenses and obtaining NBI clearances — be made available at all times of the day.

The initiative aims to cater to nighttime workers, such as those in the BPO industry and medical professionals like nurses and doctors on graveyard shifts, who often struggle to secure appointments during the day.

READ: Cebu City wants to declare special ‘BPO Day’ to honor sector’s economic impact

“Many people in Cebu City work outside of regular office hours. Nurses, delivery drivers, the thousands working in the BPO industry, and many more do not work daytime shifts,” Osmeña, who is running for Cebu City vice mayor this coming elections, said in the video’s caption.

“So why should their access to government services be restricted to daytime as well?” he continued.

Osmeña cited the revamped 24/7 operation of the Cebu City Public Library as the model that inspired the Mayor of the Night concept.

READ: 24/7 Cebu City Public Library: The First Year

Transforming the government, one agency at a time

In 2018, a comment from an engineering student named Mitch Roldan led Osmeña to open the Cebu City Public Library 24 hours a day, seven days a week — a move that proved especially popular among students and reading enthusiasts.

With Mayor of the Night, Osmeña also hopes to encourage the private sector to follow suit.

“We want to build an environment that will eventually encourage the private sector to do the same. See a doctor, pay your bills, even get a haircut — all at a time convenient for you,” Osmeña said.

“This is the kind of Cebu we, your BOPK family, want to build,” he added. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP