Cagayan town mayor shot dead during campaign sortie

MANILA, Philippines — Incumbent Rizal, Cagayan Mayor Joel Ruma was shot dead during a campaign rally on Wednesday night, said the Philippine National Police.

Based on a police report from Police Regional Office 2, Ruma and another civilian — a certain Merson Abiguebel — were shot while they were attending a campaign rally in Barangay Illuru Sur in Rizal, Cagayan at around 9:30 p.m.

Ruma was declared dead on arrival at a hospital while Abiguebel was wounded but survived.

According to police, the suspected shooter, who remains at large, managed to escape after the incident.

Personnel of the Rizal Municipal Police Station then conducted checkpoints within the municipality, as well as in adjacent areas, to neutralize the assailant and give justice to the town mayor shot dead.

