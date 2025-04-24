ACMobility and Honda Cars Philippines deliver seamless Active Reception experience across Cebu and beyond

ACMobility, the automotive retail arm of Ayala Corporation, in collaboration with Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI), has officially integrated Active Reception into the daily operations of Honda Cars Cebu and Honda Cars Mandaue—making the experience now fully available to customers across Cebu Province, Visayas, and Mindanao.

With Active Reception now accessible throughout Cebu, Visayas, and Mindanao, Honda customers in the region can expect nothing less than attentive, transparent, and top-tier service—every time.

Branch Manager Bryan Enerio conveyed that Honda Cars Cebu and Honda Cars Mandaue are the first and only fully operational dealership group in the Visayas to adopt Active Reception. ACMobility continues to raise the standard of after-sales care, reinforcing its key goal to consistently be the top in customer satisfaction by offering innovative, efficient, and people-first service solutions.

For over 30 years, Honda Cars’ core service reception processes remained largely unchanged. But with the rapid growth of the Honda customer base and increasing service demands, it became clear that change was not only needed—it was necessary. The Active Reception initiative addresses these new realities by transforming the traditional service intake into a more personalized and responsive experience.

Shared by Aftersales Manager Tomasito Flores, the Active Reception ensures that each customer is greeted with one-on-one attention, minimizing reception congestion and accelerating service response. The result: greater convenience, deeper customer trust, and a seamless start to every service visit – now a standard practice across ACMobility’s Cebu dealerships.

Aftersales Officer Marivic Aparicio shared that the enhancements fully implemented covers:

Digital queueing system for smarter traffic flow

Real-time status updates via SMS

Online and social media booking platforms for customer ease

Automated body repair estimation systems

Fully improved reception areas, lounges, and service bays for an upgraded customer environment

This includes caravan services in Bohol, Dumaguete, and Leyte/Samar.

This ongoing initiative is a reflection of ACMobility’s and HCPI’s joint vision to evolve the service journey beyond expectations—where every visit is not just a transaction but a positive, memorable encounter.

Operations Manager Arleen Radjaie also expressed that with the improved facilities and processes, Honda Cars ACMobility can accommodate 105 unique daily repairs for the the 5 branches (Cebu, Mandaue, Cagayan De Oro, Negros Occidental, and Iloilo).